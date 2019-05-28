HP is giving away up to £230 worth of ink with a £40 printer

HP is currently selling the Envy 5010 all-in-one printer for just over £35 which includes a 10 percent discount at Amazon or AO .

This may not immediately strike you as anything particularly surprising, but the deal means the printer comes with up to 13 months worth of free ink.

The offer will end up on June 7th, and you have exactly a week to register an Instant Ink account to benefit from the 12 month bundled free ink offer. Use the code FREEINK to get another additional bonus month.

A spokesperson for HP has confirmed that you will be able to use it on the newly introduced Business Printing Plan which costs £17.99 per month for 700 pages. That’s worth a staggering £233.87; the inks will be sent directly to your address and that deal will particularly attractive for those who print a lot of photos.

The 5010 is a fairly decent product as well; it supports wireless printing with double sided printing but lacks auto document feeder (ADF) and more advanced features like an Ethernet port or scan-to-cloud

Once the promotional period has ended, you will be shifted to the free 15 pages per month offer. HP is, of course, hoping that you will still be hooked on printing large quantities of pages.