Here's why the iPhone SE is the perfect phone to get during the Christmas sales

As Apple's one and only budget handset, the iPhone SE has proved to be hugely popular since it was released. And while it started off cheap, prices have only continued to drop further.

What that means is that as we approach the Christmas period, this is likely going to be the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's 2020 budget device in both the UK and US thanks to the Christmas sales.

And whether you just need a new phone or you're really trying to impress someone with a flashy new phone all wrapped up this year, there's a few reasons we think it's the perfect choice.

The after effects of Black Friday:

Black Friday has been and gone for this year and if you missed out on getting a saving in this time...not to worry, it seems that the saving period has had some lasting effects on the iPhone SE.

Prices as a whole have fallen, leaving behind some of the cheapest iPhone SE deals since the device launched. Retailers and carriers will have to try and top these existing prices during the Christmas period if they really want to compete.

That means whether it's with free gifts, free unlimited plans, a second phone heavily reduced or just simply a big price drop, the iPhone SE could fall even lower in the festive season.

In the US, we'd imagine the iPhone SE will feature heavily in Verizon's Holiday sales and it could be a race to the bottom from the likes of Walmart and Best Buy for the lowest price.

As for the UK, there is a huge number of retailers that will be fighting it out over Christmas and Boxing Day. The big names of Virgin, Three, EE and Carphone Warehouse will all be pushing their Christmas sales soon, and so will the massive number of third-party retailers.

Fonehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Mobile Phones Direct and Affordable Mobiles to name a few were all over the iPhone SE over Black Friday, and will continue to be so through the festive period.

And what about the iPhone XR and iPhone 11?

Due to how new it is, the iPhone 12 range is unlikely to offer anything truly impressive before 2021...however, the iPhone 11 and XR could compete with the iPhone SE for the best Christmas iPhone.

While they won't be able to go anywhere near as low as the iPhone SE, we wouldn't be surprised at all if both the iPhone XR and 11 hit their lowest prices yet over the Christmas period.

Both handsets have had their unlocked prices slashed right down lately and were extremely popular during the Black Friday sales. If you've got a bit more budget for a Christmas gift, these two handsets could be great choices as well.