Google Pixel 3 deals: what should you expect to pay for pre-orders?

Will it be more Toy Story than Godfather? The third Google Pixel in the smartphone trilogy will be here very soon and while we can only speculate for now as to the features and quality, we can be a lot more accurate in predicting the best Google Pixel 3 deals you'll be able to pre-order right off the bat.

There's a big Google product launch already scheduled for October 9, so it seems that we won't have long to wait to see how the international giant has improved its smartphone hardware this time around. We're hoping that the Google Pixel 3 will lose that big ugly bezel. And although the cameras on the Pixel 2 were already tip-top, there's likely to be significant improvements in the screen and speed. It will inevitably run on the latest Android operating system, rather awkwardly named Pie.

The good news is that TechRadar constantly has its finger on the pulse of all the best mobile phone deals in the UK, and has data of what previous Pixels and other recent major smartphone prices were on release. So you're in the right place if you're after an educated opinion on what the Google Pixel 3 will cost on contract and SIM-free when it's launched in October.

When can I buy the Google Pixel 3?

The Pixel has been the last headline-making mobile phone launch on the calendar for the last few years, following close behind September's iPhone XS launch. We're already primed for a Google product announcement on Tuesday October 9, so it would be a massive shock if the new Pixel 3 and, presumably, Pixel 3 XL weren't launched to much fanfare then.

As to its actual release date? The day on which you'll be able to hold your brand new Pixel phone? The jury's still out on that one. For the Pixel 2, it was a couple of Thursdays afterwards before you could own the phone - so that would mean October 25 this time around.

But we've heard the odd rumbling from UK phone retailers that it may be the darkening days of November before you'll be able to get it, with Friday November 2 mentioned as the day to mark on your calendar. All will be revealed next Tuesday though, and as soon as we know, so will you.

Google Pixel 3 SIM-free: how much will it cost to buy unlocked

This is where the prospect of the Google Pixel 3 becomes very interesting indeed. The company has been very smart in pricing its flagship phone cheaper than what you'll pay to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy SIM-free or iPhone SIM-free. So a brand new smartphone that's cheaper than its nearest competitors...we see what you're doing there, Google.

The Pixel 2 RRP was £629 (and it was £799 for the Pixel 2 XL) on release. While we can't see that necessarily holding steady like the iPhone XS did, we can't see Google departing from its usual game plan and slapping a massive increase either. That's why we reckon that £649 is a likely bet for the Pixel 3 SIM-free, and a shift to £829 for the Pixel 3 XL.

If you have the spare £600-odd available to spend, and know that you just want to buy the phone straight away outright, then we strongly suggest that you take a look at our best SIM only deals page as well (unless you're already sorted for a SIM, of course). At the moment, you can pick up a 3GB SIM for less than £10 per month or grab Three's extraordinary 100GB for £20 effort. But on this particular phone, going for a handset and SIMO may not actually save you that much over a contract. And on that note...

TechRadar predicts the best Google Pixel 3 deal on contract to pre-order

While the Pixel 3 should be more attractively priced to buy outright than its main competition, we know that many of you will be more interested in how much it will cost to get on a contract deal - a two year agreement where you get data, minutes and texts thrown in for a monthly charge.

Google Pixel 3 | Vodafone | £150 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Last year Mobiles.co.uk came up with an absolute top trump of a Pixel 2 deal, where it was only £27 per month on O2. At the moment, Vodafone is the network giving best value from the same retailer, and we'd imagine they'll try and repeat the success. So we're imagining a couple of extra quid on the bills and a similar upfront charge and data point. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £846

Maybe we're being a bit hopeful with our predicted best Google Pixel 3 deal for pre-order, but we think there's such an appetite from Google to 'beat' Samsung and Apple that a tariff this good could well present itself. Usually we're a little bit more conservative with our guesses, but the Pixel 2 has been priced fantastically pretty much all year - so we're going bold when it comes to the Pixel 3!

As we say, Vodafone appears to be the network of choice for low monthly bills at the moment, which may divide some people. Not everybody's on board with the red network. But you should expect to see the likes of EE and O2 to have more costly rates.