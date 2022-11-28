Garmin's best mini dash cam is down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a small, affordable dash cam, the Cyber Monday deals have just delivered a brilliant option in the form of the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, which is down to its lowest-ever price – for now.

We rate the Dash Cam Mini 2 as the best compact dash cam you can buy and it's potentially also the best-value one around thanks to Amazon's 15% off deal, which takes it down to $109.99 (from its usual $129.99) (opens in new tab).

It isn't clear how long the Cyber Monday deal, which has taken the baton from a similar Black Friday deal, will be available for. So, if you need a dash cam that just does the fundamentals and shoots good-quality 1080p video, we'd suggest picking it up now in Amazon's deal.

In our review of Garmin's tiny dash cam, which is about the size of a key fob, we praised its "focus on simplicity", along with its "high-quality HD footage and useful set of voice control commands". (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal equals the lowest-ever price for Garmin's tiny dash cam. Despite being the size of a key fob, the Dash Cam Mini 2 can shoot good-quality 1080p video with a wide 140-degree field of view, and saves videos over Wi-Fi to cloud storage for viewing later.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While this doesn't quire match the record £98 price we saw over Black Friday at Amazon, the Dash Cam Mini 2 is still available at a great price in this deal – an offer just £2 more than previously seen. The tiny dash cam can shoot impressive 1080p video with a wide 140-degree field of view and has handy voice controls, too.

While the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 lacks premium features like 4K video recording or a rear screen, we think it nails the basics and offers great value, particularly in this Cyber Monday deal.

Because it's tiny and weighs only 35g, it can hide away discreetly behind your rear-view mirror, which makes it particularly suitable for small cars. In our tests, we were also impressed with the quality of its 1080p video and 140-degree field of view, plus the handy voice controls.

And while the Dash Cam Mini 2 does also lack GPS, we found the Garmin Drive app – which is an important part of the dash cam experience – to be very polished and user-friendly. We had no issues with connecting it to the dash cam, which is where some models can slip up, and it's free for iOS and Android phones.

