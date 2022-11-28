Garmin's best mini dash cam is down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a small, affordable dash cam, the Cyber Monday deals have just delivered a brilliant option in the form of the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, which is down to its lowest-ever price – for now.
We rate the Dash Cam Mini 2 as the best compact dash cam you can buy and it's potentially also the best-value one around thanks to Amazon's 15% off deal, which takes it down to $109.99 (from its usual $129.99) (opens in new tab).
It isn't clear how long the Cyber Monday deal, which has taken the baton from a similar Black Friday deal, will be available for. So, if you need a dash cam that just does the fundamentals and shoots good-quality 1080p video, we'd suggest picking it up now in Amazon's deal.
In our review of Garmin's tiny dash cam, which is about the size of a key fob, we praised its "focus on simplicity", along with its "high-quality HD footage and useful set of voice control commands". (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Cyber Monday dash cam deal (US)
Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2:
was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This deal equals the lowest-ever price for Garmin's tiny dash cam. Despite being the size of a key fob, the Dash Cam Mini 2 can shoot good-quality 1080p video with a wide 140-degree field of view, and saves videos over Wi-Fi to cloud storage for viewing later.
Today's best Cyber Monday dash cam deal (UK)
Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was
£119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
While this doesn't quire match the record £98 price we saw over Black Friday at Amazon, the Dash Cam Mini 2 is still available at a great price in this deal – an offer just £2 more than previously seen. The tiny dash cam can shoot impressive 1080p video with a wide 140-degree field of view and has handy voice controls, too.
While the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 lacks premium features like 4K video recording or a rear screen, we think it nails the basics and offers great value, particularly in this Cyber Monday deal.
Because it's tiny and weighs only 35g, it can hide away discreetly behind your rear-view mirror, which makes it particularly suitable for small cars. In our tests, we were also impressed with the quality of its 1080p video and 140-degree field of view, plus the handy voice controls.
And while the Dash Cam Mini 2 does also lack GPS, we found the Garmin Drive app – which is an important part of the dash cam experience – to be very polished and user-friendly. We had no issues with connecting it to the dash cam, which is where some models can slip up, and it's free for iOS and Android phones.
Looking for a more traditional camera to help shoot photos and video outside your car? Check out our broader round-up of the best Cyber Monday camera deals.
More Cyber Monday dash cam deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for dash cams from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More US Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, headphones, iPads & toys (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Board games: from $11 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: starting at $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 off TVs, phones & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Target: 50% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys & TVs (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off furniture (opens in new tab)
More UK Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys (opens in new tab)
- B&Q: 25% of Christmas decorations and tools (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Disney: 30% off Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: best-price guarantee on vacuums and hair care (opens in new tab)
- EE: unlimited data SIMs from £14 per month (opens in new tab)
- Game: consoles, games and accessories from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ikea: Christmas tree + £10 voucher for £25
- John Lewis: up to 40% off tech, fashion and home (opens in new tab)
- Lego: popular sets from under £10 - plus free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)