Dell’s secret XPS 13 sibling gets $1,000 discount in early Black Friday surprise

If you're considering a Dell XPS 13 laptop , but want something a bit more powerful, a bit lighter and powered by Windows 10 Pro , the Dell Vostro 13 5301 could be the ideal candidate.

Available with a hefty 56% discount ahead of Black Friday, this machine only costs $749 ( £848.16 in the UK ), which is incredibly cheap given the specs and added extras that come bundled.

$1713 Dell Vostro 13 5301 Core i7 laptop - $1713 $749 from Dell

Save 56% - This long lost sibling of the award-winning Dell XPS 13 deserves to be much better known. With a discrete graphics card, superior aftersales, Windows 10 Pro and a Core i7 processor, it should top the list of anyone looking for a stylish new laptop.

This is a business laptop first and foremost, so you get Windows 10 Pro (upgradable to Windows 11 Pro) out of the box. The package also includes a twelve-month subscription to McAfee Small Business Security and a one-year on-site hardware service.

Then there's the hardware itself. The Vostro 13 5301 boasts a gorgeous chassis, barely bigger than an A4 sheet of paper and weighs just over 1kg. It's powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, which is teamed up with 8GB of RAM (soldered) and a large and speedy 512GB PCIe SSD .

The 13.3-inch full HD display (with up to 300 nits brightness) is paired with an Nvidia Geforce MX350 GPU with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory. And six ports and slots, a backlit keyboard, a (smallish) 40WHr battery and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity round out this spectacular package.

There's also a lid-open sensor that boots up the Vostro 5301 automatically, so you can access your machine need as soon as you need it, and the ExpressCharge charger can fill the battery to 80% in 60 minutes. What’s more, it offers a durable design that's MIL-STD-810G certified - a welcomed surprise.

We have only one complaint: there’s no fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.