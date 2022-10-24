Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live: shop deals on TVs, air fryers, laptops, more

Best Buy Black Friday deals are live; yes, you read that right. While we're still in October, Best Buy's 'Black Friday Right Now' sale launched today with enticing discounts on TVs, appliances, laptops, and toys from brands like LG, Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more. Today's early sale is a great opportunity to score Black Friday deals before the November madness and get a head start on your holiday shopping.



Below we've listed the top Best Buy Black Friday deals as well as links to the most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the offers that matter most to you. Some highlighted bargains include this Lenovo Ideapad marked down to just $99.99 (was $249.99) (opens in new tab), Samsung's 2022 75-inch 4K smart TV for a record-low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab), and this 48-inch LG A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab).



Best Buy's early Black Friday sale ends on Thursday at Midnight, and we can't guarantee you'll see today's deals at the retailer's official November sale. There are limited-quantity from today's sale, and per Best Buy's Black Friday FAQs page (opens in new tab), once they're gone, they're gone, so we recommend taking advantage of these Best Buy Black Friday deals now before it's too late.

The top Best Buy Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: $249.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – Our favorite super-cheap laptop deal from the early Best Buy Black Friday sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad marked down to just $99.99. If you've got a small budget and would prefer a Windows machine over a Chromebook, then this is the one to go for to handle all your basic day-to-day computing needs. It also comes with a slightly larger 14-inch display, which is rarely seen at such a low price.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – If you're looking for a cheap air fryer this Black Friday, Best Buy's sale has the Bella Pro on sale for just $59.99. The Bella 8-qt air fryer is fantastic value for money as it allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has this stunning 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte coffee maker: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Make a latte in the comfort of your own home with the Keurig K-Latte coffee maker that's down to a record-low price of $59.99. This small form-factor single-serve machine comes with a handy milk frother so you can prepare your favorite brews with your choice of milk – be that skimmed, almond or soy.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's Black Friday sale is LG's A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 3511: $599.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $220 – Best Buy's Black Friday deals also have mid-range laptops on sale, like the Dell Inspiron for $379.99. Inside, you'll find an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - solid components that can power a capable all-around device for work and general use, with enough storage for your key files and applications.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a premium display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy's early sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): $929.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 – A terrific low price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the $130 Type Cover keyboard is included in the price, too, makes this an even sweeter bargain. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming and more.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $149.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: $179 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 – Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook at just $99. These hybrid devices usually come at a premium, so the fact you can get one for around $100 is fantastic value for money. It's an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs and also offer the flexibility of a tablet when needed for doodling or streaming media.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 46mm: $309.99 $259.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - You can get the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on sale for a record-low price of $259.99 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. The Samsung Watch is one of the best wearables around and the perfect companion for any Samsung Galaxy phone user, featuring GPS technology, fitness, and health tracking, and fall detection.

Look forward to more discounts with our Black Friday TV deals guide and see more Apple bargains in our Black Friday Apple deals round-up.