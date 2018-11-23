Apple Black Friday sale: up to a $200 gift card with Mac, iPad, or iPhone purchase

If you need to purchase an Apple product this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Apple has an offer that will get you what you need and then give you even more. From now through Monday, a wide variety of devices purchase from Apple stores or Apple.com will come with a gift card ranging from $50 up to $200.
Buy an iPhone or Apple Watch 3 + get a $50 Apple Store Gift Card
When you buy a previous-generation iPhone or an Apple Watch 3, or HomePod, you'll get a $50 Apple Store gift card. The same off applies to Beats Studio 3, Solo3, and Powerbeats3 wireless headphones. For Apple TV models, you can get a $25 gift card.View Deal
Buy HomePod or select Beats headphones + get a $50 Apple Store Gift Card
Buy select iPads + get a $100 Apple Store Gift Card
If you buy a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the new 2018 iPad, or an iPad mini 4, you'll get a $100 Apple Store gift card. Considering the new iPad is just $329, that's a sizable deal.View Deal
Buy Apple MacBook or Mac models + get a $200 Apple Store Gift Card
Select Mac models are eligible for a $200 Apple Store gift card. This includes MacBook Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro models. So, you'll have plenty to choose from.View Deal
Given how many different products Apple is offering this gift card deal on, it'll be hard to purchase a device and not land a free Apple store gift card.
As long as you're shopping for earlier generation models, you'll likely get a gift card. This year's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are notably left out from the deal, as is the new Apple Watch 4.
If you're hoping to get a deal on newer Apple products, you still have options. We've gathered up plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from other retailers to keep you covered.
Other Apple deals for Black Friday
Nearly sold out: iPad 9.7 (2018) -
$329 now $249 at Walmart
The iPad that launched this year was already a great deal, and now it's even better thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal. Warning: this deal keeps coming and going (like every other minute).View Deal
iPad 32GB (9.7-inch, 2018):
$329 $284.95 at B&H Photo
This is a modest discount, but it's likely the best one you'll find this far in advance of Black Friday, especially on a brand-new model. Just remember: no accessories come included.View Deal
MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, 2018):
$1,799 $1,599 at B&H
Apple's best 13-inch laptop to date is available from B&H Photo for a neat $200 off list price. That includes an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the Apple Touch Bar.View Deal
MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017):
$2,799 just $2,149 at B&H
Apple's laptops are expensive, but you don't have to pay full price during Black Friday. A good example of this is the 2017 MacBook Pro, which is $650 off list price.View Deal
Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS + Cellular):
$629 $429 at B&H
In a rare deal, B&H has considerably discounted this more premium version of Apple Watch Series 3 with a stainless steel frame rather than aluminum and with cellular capabilities included for $200 off.View Deal