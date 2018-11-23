Apple Black Friday sale: up to a $200 gift card with Mac, iPad, or iPhone purchase

If you need to purchase an Apple product this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Apple has an offer that will get you what you need and then give you even more. From now through Monday, a wide variety of devices purchase from Apple stores or Apple.com will come with a gift card ranging from $50 up to $200.

Given how many different products Apple is offering this gift card deal on, it'll be hard to purchase a device and not land a free Apple store gift card.

As long as you're shopping for earlier generation models, you'll likely get a gift card. This year's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are notably left out from the deal, as is the new Apple Watch 4.

If you're hoping to get a deal on newer Apple products, you still have options. We've gathered up plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from other retailers to keep you covered.

