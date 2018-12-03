Amazon's 12 Days of Deals: save on gaming laptops, consoles, headphones and more

Now that Cyber Week is over, Amazon has kicked off its '12 Days of Deals' promotion which includes daily deals on a variety of categories leading up to December 13th. New sales will go live every day, and some of the categories include kitchen items, electronics, toys, clothing and more.



For day two of deals, Amazon has slashed the prices on popular gaming products. Today only, you'll be able to save on gaming laptops, monitors, consoles, headphones and more.



For example, Amazon is offering an Asus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $799.99. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've seen for this powerful and lightweight Windows 10 laptop.

Asus 15-inch Gaming Laptop $799.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Asus FX504 gaming laptop for $200 off. The durable and lightweight FX504 includes 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB internal SSD and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. View Deal

Make sure to check back in to see what items are on sale during the remaining '12 Days of Deals' promotion, and shop today's top gaming deals below.

Amazon 12 days of deals: Gaming

Fosmon Xbox One Controller Charger $26 $17.49 at Amazon

Get rid of replacing batteries with the Fosmon Xbox One Controller Charger that's on sale at Amazon for only $17.49. Simply put your Xbox One Controller on the charging station and it will start charging automatically, providing up to 30-33 hours of standby time.View Deal

Dell Alienware 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor Screen $799.99 $679.99 at Amazon

Enhance your gaming experience with the Dell Alienware 34-inch Gaming Monitor. The Dell Alienware features a curved 3800R in-plane switching display with Nvidia G-Sync, which results in a wide viewing angle from any vantage point. The 34-inch gaming monitor is currently $120 off.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset $69.99 $58.92 at Amazon

Today only, get the SteelSeries Gaming Headset for $58.92 at Amazon. Designed to be used on all gaming platforms, the Arctis headset includes a clear cast mic which delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation.View Deal

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo $119.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Charger Duo can charge multiple devices in one location with a single wall outlet. The wireless charger supports

several devices including the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone X, and more. The Samsung Duo is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon.View Deal