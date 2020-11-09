Amazon's 11.11 Sale 2020 UAE: the best deals for single's day

Amazon's 11.11 Sale 2020 runs from November 10th to 12th, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, then you get an early start! You'll have access to special deals from 12pm onwards on November 9th, a full day ahead of everyone else.

From laptops to printers to home gadgets, there are a number of awesome things for you to grab on Single's Day, with more deals being added in.

If you're a Prime member, make sure you check out these deals beforehand, and grab some of the best ones that we've collected below. We'll of course be updating this list regularly until the sale ends, so make sure you check back often to get the best deals for Amazon's 11.11 sale.