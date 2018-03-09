Amazon Kindle, Fire TV deals slash prices by up to $44

Amazon Kindle and Fire TV deals give you a limited-time discount today, just in time to compete a little with the incredible deals eBay has going right now.

The focus of Amazon's discounts are its own Kindle e-Readers like the popular Paperwhite, Fire TV streaming devices, and Echo smart assistants. Most of these discounts range from $10 to $25 off, though there are exceptions. This is a temporary sale, so if any of these deals catch your eye, be sure to act fast.

Kindle Paperwhite for $99 ($20 off)

In celebration of National Reading Month, Amazon has its main Kindle e-Readers discounted. The Kindle Paperwhite offers a great reading experience thanks to a sharp display with improved contrast over earlier e-Reader generations. And, 4GB is a lot of room for ebooks. A built-in light can even keep you reading when the lights go down. This deal is good through March 10th.

Kindle for $59 ($20 off)

Amazon's standard Kindle e-Reader is a steal after this discount. This deal is good through March 10th. Whether it's eBooks or audiobooks that you're interested in, the Kindle gives you access to both, with built-in support for Audible and compatibility with Bluetooth speakers or headphones. This deal is good through March 10th.

(Image: © Amazon) Kindle for Kids Bundle for $79 ($44.99 off)

Amazon has an option to get kids reading, too. The Kindle for Kids Bundle includes the a standard Kindle and a colorful cover. It comes with a 2-year warranty to help with accidents, and it has a number of features to help encourage reading and improve vocabulary.



This deal is good through March 10th.

Amazon Fire TV for $69 ($25 off)

If your reading is already covered, Amazon also has a deal for the TV lover with this discount on the Amazon Fire TV. Thew new Fire TV supports 4K HDR streaming and includes Alexa voice controls for easy navigation of your favorite shows, movies and streaming services. This deal is for Prime members only and is good from March 9 at 7PM ET (4PM PST) through the end of the day on March 19th (9PM PST)