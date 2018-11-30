Get the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for only $199 during the Cyber Week smart home sales

Cyber Week deals are going strong and that means you can still find bargains on popular smart home devices from retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.



The biggest smart home sales this Cyber Week include discounts on home security kits, light bulbs, video doorbells & more.



One of the best deals we've seen on robot vacuums is the iRobot Roomba 618 from Walmart. You can get the Roomba Robot Vacuum for only $199 during Cyber Week. This is one of the only robot vacuums you can find for under $200 and the best price we've seen for this particular model. Want to browse a larger selection? Then head on over to our robot vacuum cleaner sales and deals page.

iRobot Roomba 618 Robot Vacuum $269 $199 at Walmart

The Roomba 618 picks up dust, pet hair and large debris with the press of a button and the sensors will adapt to your home and thoroughly clean your floors. Get the popular robot vacuum for $199 at Walmart.View Deal

Cyber Week smart home deals: live

Echo (2nd Gen) $99 $69 at Amazon

The popular 2nd gen Echo smart speaker is on sale for $69. That's $30 off, and the best price we've seen for this Alexa powered smart speaker. View Deal

iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop $199 $169 at Amazon

The iRobot Braava Jet Robot Mop is $30 off at Amazon. The Braava Jet mops and sweeps hard floors and automatically selects the correct cleaning mode based on the Braava jet pad type.View Deal

Shark ION Robot Vacuum $399.99 $229.99 at Amazon

The Shark Ion R85 will not only work with your smartphone, it will also work with Alexa or Google Assistant. The Shark R85 Robot Vacuum is on sale for $229.99 at Amazon. That's a $170 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this robot vacuum. View Deal