Philips Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How long does Philips take to ship? Typically, when ordering something from Philips, the product is dispatched within 1-2 business days of your order being placed. The delivery time can then vary depending on the shipping option you've chosen when making a purchase, Also, items ordered at the same time may be shipped separately so don't worry if only part of your order shows up at first.

Who does Philips use for shipping? Philips uses UPS as its delivery service. Delivery takes around 3-4 working days with UPS and you have a choice of standard home delivery or a pick-up point depending on what works best for you. Free delivery is also available when you spend over £20.

How do I contact Philips customer service? Philips has extensive troubleshooting and FAQ pages. In many cases, you may not need to call Philips directly to get your issue solved. However, if you do, you have options. Go to the Philips support page to find the product you need advice on and you can choose to chat with the support team from the website. Alternatively, there are different phone numbers as well as a WhatsApp method, too. All of the support options are available between 8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday but the support line closed on weekends.

How can I return a Philips product? Philips has a 30-day returns policy for all of its products. If you're returning a personal care product, you can create a return label by following the process on its FAQ page. The refund will include both the purchase price and the shipping cost you pay to return the item. When returning a kitchen appliance or similar, you need to call Philips first to do so at 020 7660 4440.

Hints and tips

Sign up for the Philips newsletter: You get £10 off your first purchase when spending over £30 on the Philips online store if you sign up for the Philips newsletter. As well as that, you'll receive emails about exclusive member offers and gain early access to any sales the site hosts. All you need to do is hand over your name and email address so it's worth doing.

Check the Philips outlet store: The Phillips outlet store sells a lot of products at a discount, including grooming and beauty products. It also has wake-up lights and other products Philips sells such as oral healthcare - toothbrushes to you and me. The items on sale vary regularly so check back often if you can't find what you want.

Buy refurbished: Phillips sells some products refurbished. Each item still has a two-year warranty and has been thoroughly checked over to ensure it meets quality standards. Like with the outlet, the products on sale vary often so you might not always find what you want. It's worth checking back to see what changes.

Look for bundle deals: Sometimes, Phillips offers bundle deals on products such as speakers and subwoofers. Buying many items at once tends to work out as better value so if you're kitting out a home cinema or similar, you could save by buying en masse.

Sign up for the product review panel: Philips offers a product testing service where you can be sent out products to test and review. By doing so, you get the item for free as long as you're willing to answer questions about it and discuss how things could be improved. There's no guarantee when you'll be sent something but it could work out as the cheapest deal of all - entirely free.

Use your student discount: Philips offers a 15% student discount to eligible students who use it through UNiDAYS. Sign up now to get a better discount than most people will without a promo code. You’ll need to verify that you’re a student but it shouldn’t take long to do.