HP Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How long does HP take to deliver? HP offers next working day delivery on all products currently in stock. Orders are delivered from Monday to Friday with free postage on all orders over £25. If you buy something under £25, the cost is £3 per order.

Does HP offer an NHS discount? Yes, HP continues to offer an NHS employee discount. It's up to 40% off on select products and you'll need to verify your status as someone eligible for the discount. All NHS staff with a valid current NHS ID are eligible.

Is there a HP student discount? HP offers up to 40% off for students. This discount applies to accessories and monitors, while you can save up to 15% on laptops and desktops, and up to 10% off printers. Students in sixth form, college, and university are eligible along with academic staff at all of those institutions. You need to register using your academic email address to be eligible with new students able to send their proof of enrolment to ukepppresalessupport@hp.com.

What is HP+? HP+ is a concept devised by HP to make its printers smarter. It makes it simpler to set up an Instant Ink subscription so that you're regularly sent ink as you need it with HP monitoring your ink levels. You also get an extra year's warranty with the company in case of any issues. As a smart printer, the device is always automatically kept up-to-date and secure. It's also cloud-connected so you can easily print from any other location.

How do I contact HP customer service? HP offers many ways to contact customer service. If you want to talk to someone about a potential purchase, you can call 0207 660 3859 to enquire about a product. If you need to call tech support, the phone number is 0207 660 0596. In all cases, the phone lines are open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

Hints and Tips

Trade in your old PC: HP has a trade-in scheme that allows you to trade in any working laptop or desktop to get money off your next purchase. The laptop needs to be no more than six years old, it must be able to power on and hold at least 15 minutes of charge. When buying a PC from HP that costs over £601, you get £200 cashback while any system costing from £400 gets you £100. Check the system you want is part of the offer before signing up for the deal. It works as a cashback offer so you'll pay for the new device outright before receiving cashback within 21 days of receipt of your trade-in.

Check clearance deals: HP has a range of clearance deals with each product deemed as the "last chance to buy". It means stock is limited and you're sometimes buying slightly older tech but there are good savings to be made here if you're able to make the decision fast.

Look for bundle deals: Sometimes, HP offers bundle deals, such as being able to buy a printer for a reduced price at the same time as a desktop PC. If you're looking to kit out a home office or similar, these bundle deals can work out as a great option.

Keep an eye on seasonal sales: HP often runs many seasonal sales with some substantial discounts. These are often held around Black Friday, Christmas, Easter, and times like the back to school season. If you're thinking about buying something and you're near a memorable seasonal event, hold on and wait and see if there are more savings to be enjoyed.

Consider using HP's price guarantee scheme: If you buy something from the HP store, and the price drops within 21 days, HP will refund the difference. It's up to you to keep an eye on these price drops so make sure you do for the few weeks following your purchase.

Sign up for HP Instant Ink: Most of HP's printers now offer three months of Instant Ink for free to start you off. From there, plans cost from just 99p a month while saving you the hassle of tracking when your ink or toner levels are running low. Even if you don't use it beyond three months, free ink is always useful and you can choose to cancel at any time making it an unmissable bargain.