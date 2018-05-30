£75 cashback offer makes Plusnet broadband deals the cheapest in the UK

You have until midnight this Thursday to claim the best value broadband deal on the market. It's from BT-owned Plusnet, and is the internet provider's standard ADSL plan for £18.99 per month and nothing at all to pay upfront. If that already sounds pretty good, then wait until you hear about the £75 cashback!

Yep, that's the kicker that makes Plusnet broadband effectively the best cheap broadband only deal you can get in the UK right now. It equates to little more than £14 per month over the course of the 18-month contract.

For that, you also get line rental included (upgradable to one of Plusnet's broadband and call plans), free calls to other Plusnet phone customers, unlimited monthly broadband usage and 365-day support.

Plusnet's cheap broadband only deal:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £18.99 per month + £75 cashback

Although it isn't quite the very cheapest broadband for pure monthly bills - that honour goes to our £16.80 per month POP Telecom exclusive - the £75 cashback makes Plusnet cheaper in the long run. But don't forget that time's running out to claim this great deal.

View Deal

What about if I want fibre broadband?

If you need to crank up the speed of your home internet then Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband comes in at £23.99 per month for a year and nothing upfront. But that tidy little cashback perk isn't available, so we'd be inclined to take a look at Vodafone Superfast 1 instead. It costs a mere £20 per month and zero activation costs for a guaranteed minimum speed of 25Mb, which is frankly astonishing value.

How do I claim the cashback?

It all sounds pretty simple. Plusnet says that once your broadband and home phone line is activated you will receive an email. Follow the instructions therein and Plusnet will send you a cheque for £75 cashback. Don't delay though - you have to submit your cashback claim within two months of receiving the email, otherwise you'll lose out.

Existing Plusnet broadband customers

If you're a current Plusnet customer, unfortunately this offer doesn't apply to you. Similarly, you're not permitted to claim this promotion if you've had Plusnet before. This sensational offer is only for customers that are new to the provider.

Best broadband deals

You can't beat Plusnet purely on price at the moment. But if you want an all-singing, all-dancing package that features broadband and TV, Plusnet can't help you. It's only dealing in broadband at the moment.

With TechRadar's price comparison tool you can compare and contrast all of the best deals available on the market right now. Head to our best broadband deals page, pop in your postcode, filter your requirements and we'll spit out the best deals on the market specifically for you.