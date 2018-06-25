Grab a stunning £299 speaker bargain with Virgin Media broadband deals this week

Virgin Media doesn't need an excuse to offer you a bargain, which is why its broadband deal Flash Sales have become such a regular occurrence - and we love them! This week's - starting today - sees another great offer for new customers.

Until midnight on Wednesday June 27, Virgin Media is offering a free Bowers & Wilkins T7 speaker when you sign up for one of its broadband and TV deals.

The Flash Sale internet deal is available on the following broadband and TV packages:

- Mix Bundle with 213Mb broadband and 150+ TV channels

- Full House Bundle with 213Mb broadband and 230+ TV channels (inc. BT Sport)

- VIP Bundle with 362Mb broadband and 260+ TV channels (inc. Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport)

All three of the subscription options come with a free Bowers & Wilkins T7 speaker worth £299 - or £125 bill credit if you'd prefer that.

Rather discuss your options over the phone? Then give 08000-492-102 a ring to speak to an adviser and order.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

More about your Bowers & Wilkins T7 speaker

When you sign up for your chosen Virgin broadband and TV deal above, you'll provide an email address with which Virgin will use to liaise with you about the gift. You won't be able to get your hands on it if you cancel prior to installation or before the end of Virgin's 14-day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee period. And the colour will vary depending on stock.

If you decide to go for the £125 bill credit instead, this will be applied to your first bill or bills.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website confirms that the offer is for new customers only. If you're already with Virgin and like the look of a new speaker, then you can use our dedicated best wireless speakers page to find today's cheapest price.