Get an £80 Amazon voucher with our exclusive TalkTalk fibre broadband deal

If you've been biding your time for the perfect broadband deal for your home, we reckon the waiting could be over. Because we've teamed up with TalkTalk to offer TechRadar readers this outstanding fibre broadband deal - you won't find this offer anywhere else on the web.

So what's the deal? Sign up for TalkTalk's Unlimited Faster Fibre broadband by next Friday June 22, and you'll be eligible to receive an £80 voucher for either Amazon, Argos, John Lewis or Tesco - the choice is yours! The plan costs £22.50, which is already one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals out there, and you pay £30 upfront to cover connection. Unlike some other internet providers, TalkTalk guarantees its bills for the duration of the contract, so you know exactly what you'll be paying for the next two years.

TalkTalk will throw in its new TalkTalk Super Hub router (which it will deliver for free), inclusive line rental and, most importantly, that awesome £80 voucher.

Grab this EXCLUSIVE fibre broadband deal from TalkTalk:

TalkTalk Unlimited Faster Fibre broadband | 18 months | 35Mb avg. speed | Line rental incl. | £30 upfront | £22.50 per month

This is one heck of an offer if you were already in the market for fibre broadband - and it's just for TechRadar readers. The guaranteed price is already attractive, but the £80 voucher brings the effective monthly price down to less than £20 a month. No other internet provider can come as low as that for their fibre broadband deals. Click 'View deal' to order

View Deal

How to claim you voucher

It's dead simple to take advantage of this voucher offer. Click the broadband deal link and pop in your email address where indicated. Then click the big 'Get Started' button that appears once this has been submitted. From there, you'll be directed to the main TalkTalk landing page where you complete your broadband purchase as normal.

Once your phone line has been connected, TalkTalk says that it will validate the sale and you'll receive a ‘voucher claim’ email. That will have the final instructions on getting your hands on your voucher, where you can make the choice between:

Amazon.co.uk

Argos (in store or online)

John Lewis (in store or online)

Tesco (in store or online)

What else you know about this broadband deal

There are one or two conditions, but nothing too unpleasant. This one's strictly for new customers only, so if you've had TalkTalk broadband before (or have it now) then we're afraid you can't claim the voucher.

After that, it's just worth double checking the dates again between which you have to make your purchase. You have to sign up between June 15 and June 21 (inclusive). And bear in mind that you have to go through our exclusive link to claim.

