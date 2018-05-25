Broadband providers are pulling out some brilliant deals this Bank Holiday weekend

So you've seen the weather forecast. You've thrown your 'brillz Bank Holiday barbecue shopping list' in the bin and put your National Trust garden guide back on the bookshelf. So what are you going to do now while the rain thrashes down outside?

It's hard to take, but the biggest accomplishment you may have this weekend is to finally sort out your new broadband deal (and to fix that bookshelf - those National Trust catalogues can be hefty). And the little glimpse of sunlight is that several internet providers are easing your pain by offering some rather attractive promotions, freebies and price drops.

So whether that's a hefty £120 pre-paid credit card with BT Superfast broadband, some tasty cashback from Plusnet or simply discounted prices from Virgin Media et al, we reckon that one of these five broadband deals below will have what you're after.

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £18.99 per month + £50 cashback

This is our favourite of the new cheap broadband deals to have come to the fore this week. £18.99 a month and nothing to pay upfront makes Plusnet pretty competitive anyway. But it's the £50 cashback cheque that they'll send you that makes this effectively one of the cheapest ways you can get internet at the moment.

Sky Broadband Unlimited | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £9.99 upfront | £18 per month + £50 pre-paid Mastercard

This is very close to what Plusnet is offering above - indeed the monthly bills are cheaper and the overall one year cost is a couple of quid less. The only reason we've given the nod to Plusnet is that you get pure cash back, rather than remembering to spend your £50 pre-paid reward card. Still tremendous value from Sky, mind. Click 'View Deal' or call 08000-142-334 to order View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £20 per month

This isn't new, but it sure is impressive. Vodafone has a real stranglehold over the competition when it comes to fibre broadband deals. Nobody comes close to matching £20 per month and a zero upfront spend. And Vodafone guarantees a minimum speed of 25Mb -go for this if you need faster internet.

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm +£120 pre-paid Mastercard

BT broadband deals are constantly being chopped and changed. Bad news for us trying to keep tabs, great news for you as it means some great offers. For example, it's just removed its activation fee for Superfast fibre and is offering a £120 reward card to spend. And 50Mb speed is nothing to be sniffed at.

Virgin Media Full House Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | 230+ channels incl. BT Sport | £20 activation fee | £55 £49pm

Want to do the double header and sort out your broadband AND television plans this weekend? Then take advantage of this discount from Virgin Media, which ends on Tuesday. As well as unfeasibly rapid internet, you also get tonnes of TV channels , BT Sport and a plush TV V6 box to boot. Click 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to orderView Deal

