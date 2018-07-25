Broadband freebie: grab a John Lewis eGift Card worth up to £75 with your new internet deal

Did you know that John Lewis offers its own broadband service? You did? Very good. Now...did you know that it's currently offering some pretty sweet free gifts to accompany the broadband deal of your choice. We thought not!

If you're considering a change of internet provider, then it's well worth factoring the John Lewis eGift Card worth up to £75 when calculating your overall spend. John Lewis is offering the following broadband plans:

£20 per month – Unlimited Broadband (10Mb average speed) with a £40 John Lewis eGift Card

£27.50 per month – Unlimited Fibre (35Mb average speed) with a £50 John Lewis eGift Card

£32.50 per month – Unlimited Fibre Extra (66Mb average speed) with a £75 John Lewis eGift Card

What else do I get with John Lewis broadband?

On top of the free gift card John Lewis is throwing in with its broadband deals until September 24, you also get a free router as well as free evening and weekend calls to UK landlines. You can add Anytime calls or a mobile bolt-on for £5 per month each.

Expect John Lewis level service too, with 24/7 UK customer support should you need anything at all – well, as long as it's broadband related. Also the broadband deals all come activation charge-free and offer unlimited usage of the connection.