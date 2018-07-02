Broadband and booze: get 16 bottles of wine free with Virgin broadband and TV deals

Raise a glass to Virgin Media. Its latest promotion to try and get you to sign up for a broadband and TV deal is well worth toasting. Grab one of three selected bundles and Virgin will send you a delicious case of wine as a digestif. Cheers!

You have to be quick to take advantage of this deal - it's only running until the end of Wednesday July 4. The offer is available on the following broadband and TV packages:

- Mix Bundle with 213Mb broadband and 150+ TV channels

- Full House Bundle with 213Mb broadband and 230+ TV channels (inc. BT Sport)

- VIP Bundle with 362Mb broadband and 260+ TV channels (inc. Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport)

These internet and TV plans include a very merry 16 bottles of wine (worth £210), with the most affordable Virgin Mix Bundle available for £45 per month. Although we think that the next best Full House Bundle offers better value - more on which below.

If you're not that fussed about wine, you can choose bill credit of £125 instead. And if you'd sooner discuss your options over the phone then give 08000-492-102 a ring to speak to an adviser and order.

Virgin Media Full House broadband and TV bundle in full:

Virgin Media Full House Bundle + 16 bottles of wine | 12 months | 106Mb 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 230+ channels including BT Sport | £20 upfront | £55 per month

This all-singing all-dancing broadband and TV deal from Virgin has just about everything: 200-odd channels including the likes of MTV, Disney Channel and the full suite of BT Sport stations. While on the internet side, you get the benefit of pulverising 213Mb average speeds, which is up double from the usual 100ish - that should mean seamless 4K streaming and downloads at more than 25MB per second! Hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to orderView Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of UK households are now able to receive super fast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get fibre optic broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin Media website confirms that the offer is for new customers only. If you're already with Virgin or have used the provider in your internet past, then you can forget the free wine and cry into your beer. Sorry. Take a look at our overall best broadband deals comparison page instead.

Compare all of today's best Virgin broadband deals