Your last chance to get a free Nintendo Switch with EE mobile phone deals - ends today

They say that all good things must come to an end, and this FREE NIntendo Switch offer with mobile phone deals at EE has been very good indeed. But the end is nigh - we've been told by EE that this fabulous Black Friday freebie will be removed from its site at 'close of play' today.

What 'close of play' means exactly is complete guess work. 5pm? 7pm? Midnight? So if the offer - which we've detailed in full below - is something you like the look of, then we suggest you strike now before it's too late.

Head straight to EE to claim this FREE NINTENDO SWITCH special offer

So how does this work? EE is offering the Nintendo Switch with select phone contracts starting from £33 a month. All of the deals come with 10GB of data, no upfront costs and, hey, might as well get a free Switch while you're at it.

We have a summary of all of the included handsets below and, as you'll see, they're no duffers. 2018's best Huawei models are included, together with some new Nokias.

Free Nintendo Switch offer - ends TODAY

Huawei Mate 20 Lite with 10GB of data for £43 a month

If you like the sound of the P20 or P20 Pro but want to pay a bit less then the Mate 20 Lite is a condensed version of the P20. Deal must end on 23 November

View Deal

Huawei P20 Lite with 10GB of data for £38 a month

This is the cheapest deal if you want to get both a Huawei device and a Nintendo Switch but still a very good phone. Deal must end on 23 November

View Deal

Nokia 3.1 with 10GB of data for £33 a month

This is the cheapest phone on this list but it is by no means a bad phone. Getting decent specs for a cheap price. Deal must end on 23 November

View Deal

Why should I get my next phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that it frequently has some of the best phone deals out there on almost every new phone.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.