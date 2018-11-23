Vodafone has some of the best cheap SIM deals this Black Friday

We're not sure if you've heard but Three seems to have absolutely won the SIMO deals competition this Black Friday and we really can't see anyone beating it if tonnes of data is what you need.

But that tariff is £20 a month and although you're getting unlimited data, it isn't exactly cheap. If the lowest possible bills is what you're looking for then Vodafone might actually have the best Black Friday deals for you.

For just £8 a month, you can get 3GB of data from Vodafone. That is a seriously cheap SIMO and not to mention 3GB should be plenty for most people's data usage. You could also up that data amount to 6GB for £10 a month, just 2 quid more to double your data.

If you're a Vodafone fan looking for some higher data points, it has you covered as well. It just added a 15GB data plan for just £15 a month to its Basics SIM plans. That's a good middle ground if you ask us. Or if you're looking for a really big data package, Vodafone even offers 50GB for £20 a month, good luck getting through all of that.