Virgin Mobile just dropped our favourite huge data SIM only deal of Black Friday so far

We know we bang on about it a lot, but our love for Three's 100GB for £20 SIM only deal knows no bounds. Well imagine how we reacted when we heard that Virgin Mobile was taking that magic formula but doubling the data, especially for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?

To say we were delighted, elated or even delirious with joy would be an understatement. This is tremendous value on SIMO, which is so far unmatched by any other network or retailer.

And it's pretty simple, for £20 per month and a one year commitment you get a hefty 200GB of data, unlimited calls, unlimited texts and tethering to boot. Plus, unlike some other SIM only providers (cough **Giffgaff** cough), Virgin doesn't throttle your speeds once you've used a certain amount.

Black Friday SIM only deal from Virgin Mobile in full:

Virgin Mobile SIMO with 200GB of data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

This is an astonishingly strong SIM only showing from Virgin. The amount of data for this much cash is just fantastic and unparalleled by the rest of the market. And because Virgin uses EE's 4G coverage, you'll even get the benefit of the UK's fastest mobile data speeds.

Virgin Mobile has another couple of tricks up its sleeve to attract your business, too. On top of EE's classy 4G coverage, Virgin also allows you to set a spending cap to stop you from paying more (you know, in case you see that 200GB data allowance as a challenge rather than a comfort blanket).

And we also really like its data rollover. Again, not necessarily essential when you have 200GB to roll around in, but good to know if you want to save some cash and go with one of Virgin's other, even more affordable SIM only deals.

