Top 5 mobile phone deals of Black Friday 2018 - iPhones, SIMO and Galaxy S9 all included

We've been building up to this moment for a good few weeks (even months) now, but we can now definitively tell you what the mobile phone deals highlights are of Black Friday 2018.

And we could hardly be more impressed. We wanted iPhone XR deals...we got iPhone XR deals. We demanded the cheapest ever Samsung Galaxy S9 deal...we got the cheapest ever Samsung Galaxy S9 deal. We cried out for Three to come up trumps on SIM only...Three came up trumps on SIM only, and then some!

So let's get straight into it. And in traditional fashion, our top of the Black Friday phone deal pops are in reverse order...

5. Google Pixel 3

EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 3 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £350 £250 upfront with TECH100 code | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

We got this Pixel 3 deal up and running from Mobiles.co.uk as a TechRadar exclusive a few days before Black Friday proper, but we haven't seen another to beat it (unless you want 100GB of data). £100 off the upfront spend with code TECH100 makes it a lot more manageable, and then the £23 per month bills are a treasure. Total cost over 24 months is £802

4. Moto G6

3. SIM only on Three

AYCE SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 £20pm

We wondered how Three would top its heroics from last year, but somehow it managed it. For Black Friday 2018, you get UNLIMITED data, texts and calls and all for the monthly sum of £20. That's just terrific, from the kings of the big data SIMO. Unsurprisingly, it's selling like the proverbial.

2. Samsung Galaxy S9

EXCLUSIVE Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £199 £150 upfront with TECH49 code | Unlimited minutes and texts | 4GB data | £19 per month

To be fair, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has been pretty affordable all year. So we were unsure just how much better its deals could get in November. So our low expectations have been well and truly vaulted by this phenomenal £19 per month tariff. Our exclusive TECH49 code brings the upfront spend down by 25% and the total two year cost to £600 near enough, Impressive stuff. Total cost over 24 months is £606View Deal

1. iPhone XR

iPhone XR from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm + £45 cashback

We didn't dare hope to get a barnstorming offer on the newest phone in Apple's iPhone tribe. But then Mobile Phones Direct came up with this absolute beauty. £36 per month for 100GB of data is astounding in its own right. But then the retailer gives you £45 back! A worthy champion of our Black Friday phone deals contest. Total cost over 24 months is £819 (after cashback)

If you still haven't found the perfect offer for you from the picks above, then don't be disheartened - there are looooads of other epic savings to be made. Head on over to our dedicated Black Friday phone deals guide to get the smartphone of your dreams for less.