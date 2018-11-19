Three reasons why Black Friday 2018 is looking like great time to get a Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was one of our favourite devices when it first came out and to be honest it still is today. The S9 didn't make many huge improvements and the cheaper price tag can make it quite tempting to stick with the older handset - especially when Galaxy S8 deals are so affordable.

It may have came out last year but it still keeps up with the flagships of today. It has a splendid screen, a powerful battery and a brilliant camera, not to mention it was one of Samsung's first devices to rock the Infinity screen display - a key feature of all of their phones since.

Overall, the Samsung S8 is the perfect device for those not willing to pay out for Samsung's newest devices and luckily for you Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy one. We've listed three reasons why below...

Reason 1: Samsung has slashed its prices

Samsung itself has just cut the prices on a number of its flagship devices which means you can now get the S8 for £449 - a 26% saving on the original price. Although this isn't the very best price on the handset out there (see below), Samsung does offer a 0% interest finance option so you can pay £18.41 a month for two years. Plus, Samsung lets you trade in your handset to save a bit on the cost.

Reason 2: You can get it even cheaper on Amazon

You can get the S8 even cheaper on Amazon. In fact, Amazon is offering the handset for a mere £361 (correct at the time of writing), which is the cheapest price we've seen for this device and is a massive saving. But, unlike getting it straight from the retailer you don't get the option of paying monthly or trading in your old phone to help with the price.

Reason 3: There's this super cheap contract from iD

It's not just SIM-free deals that are cheap when it comes to the S8, as you can also get a contract for the device for only £19.99 a month with no upfront costs. This incredibly cheap contract comes to you from iD - Carphone Warehouse's in-house network - and is the cheapest contract we've seen for the Galaxy S8. You do however only get 500MB of data and 500 minutes so it is a contract for those who don't mind cutting their data usage down to save on the price. For everybody else, there's our Galaxy S8 deals guide.