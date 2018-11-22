This £28 per month iPhone 8 deal with 40GB data just took Black Friday by storm

We thought eye-catching iPhone 8 deals would be ten a penny this Black Friday. A year after release and with five (five!) new iPhones coming out since its launch, we were expecting phone retailers everywhere to be slashing prices on the 2017 Apple flagship phone.

But then...this is an iPhone we're talking about and low prices are as rare as hen's teeth. So that's why we're so keen to tell you about this discount from Mobiles.co.uk. For £28 per month, you get 40GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. There's a bit of a wedge to pay upfront, but that comes down a tenner to £150 when you pop in our exclusive 10OFF discount code at the checkout.

We've compared it to the other best iPhone 8 deals of the moment in our iPhone 8 deals guide and this blows the rest away.

Our pick of the Black Friday iPhone 8 deals in full:

iPhone 8 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £150 upfront with 10OFF code | 40GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £28pm

This is THE tariff to go for right now if you want to spend as little as possible on your iPhone 8 over a two year contract. It may feel like a lot to pay upfront, but our 10OFF code at least takes a tenner off. The main headline is the sheer amount of data you get for £28 per month. Total cost over 24 months is £822

View Deal

See all of the best Black Friday mobile phone deals so far