This Philips Ambilight TV deal would be the best of Black Friday - if it didn't end today

This is it. The Black Friday TV deal we've been waiting for. But look out, it actually ends today. This is one of Amazon's Deals of the Day that expires at midnight, so if you want to take advantage of this 50-inch Philips Ambilight TV sale, you'll want to get a move on as the new £450 pricetag (down from £700) is the best pound-for-pound TV deal we've seen so far.

Philips 50PUS7303 Ambilight 4K HDR TV: £700 £450 at Amazon

The Philips Amiblight TV models emit coloured light that matches the on-screen content from the rear of the screen onto nearby surfaces. They create one of the most immersive TV experiences you can get and this 4K HDR model is the best offer we've seen on one of this size. We've done the research too, this is the lowest price this TV has ever been. Originally £700, the previous best was £540, so £450 today is just excellent.View Deal

We know Black Friday is still a few days away, but if you are in the market for an ambilight TV, we genuinely think this could be the best deal you'll see, especially for the new 2018 50-inch model - a few of us are seriously thinking about buying it actually.

