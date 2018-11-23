This is the best SIM-free iPhone XR deal we've seen this Black Friday

It may only be a month old, but the Apple iPhone XR is already discounted as part of John Lewis' Black Friday sales.

How much will you save? Well, not very much it turns out - John Lewis is selling the iPhone XR for £719.99, which is a reduction of £30.

Still, it's rare to see very large discounts on Apple products around Black Friday and Cyber Monday and £30 off a brand new, high-spec phone is nothing to be sniffed at. Whether it's anything to get excited about is a different matter. Check out the deal below:

iPhone XR 64GB: £749.99 now £719.99 at John Lewis

Apple's latest iPhone is on sale already despite only coming out last month, and at John Lewis you've got a solid £30 discount if you're looking to buy it outright.

If you're looking for a contract deal, we also found this fantastic discount from Mobile Phones Direct:

iPhone XR from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm + £45 cashback

Oh yes! This is the iPhone XR deal we've been waiting for. We really don't need to add much to the headline details. The bills are fair, the upfront cost has disappeared completely and the data allowance is HUGE. There isn't a better iPhone XR deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £819 (after cashback)

If neither of those take your fancy, take a look at some of the other best iPhone XR deals we've found today: