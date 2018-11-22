This is the best iPhone XS deal we've seen so far this Black Friday

You might have seen the price of the iPhone XS and had to do a double take, you're not the only one. The flagship device has had tonnes of interest but good deals for it - even now during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend - seem to be elusive. Well...until now.

We have found the best iPhone XS deal on the market right now and it's with Mobile Phones Direct. Not only do you pay nothing upfront but you are also given a plentiful data cap of 60GB that you would be hard pressed to use up in a month.

You might be thinking that this means huge monthly costs, but you'll only be paying £58 a month. That might sound like a lot but in the world of iPhone XS deals that is a real bargain.

This Black Friday iPhone XS deal in full

iPhone XS from Mobile Phones Direct | EE | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 60GB data | £58pm

Now we know this may still seem expensive, but this is by far the cheapest iPhone XS deal we've seen. There are no upfront fees and £58 a month is incredibly cheap for what is one of the most expensive phones on the market right now, not to mention you're getting a massive 60GB of data with it AND on the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £1392

View Deal

So what's so good about the iPhone XS?

Yes, the iPhone XS is incredibly expensive but there is a good reason why. It is probably one of the best phones on the market right now, it's extremely powerful and is full of features, not to mention Apple's near infinity display (that notch still blocks a full screen) looks amazing. Although it hasn't been hugely improved on from the previous model it's about as high-end a phone as you can get right now and especially for this price.