This is the best Huawei P20 Pro deal we've seen so far this Black Friday

If there is a smartphone manufacturer to compete with Apple and Samsung this year in the battle of Black Friday phone deals, it's Huawei - particularly with the P20 Pro.

The Huawei P20 Pro has experienced the same kind of 100GB data deals that a number of other devices have seen this Black Friday and they are an absolute bargain. For £36 a month with no upfront cost you can get the P20 Pro on Vodafone, courtesy of Mobiles.co.uk and did we mention they are throwing in £80 cashback to sweeten the deal?

You're not going to find a better P20 Pro deal in terms of data than that. But if you're an EE fan or want a slightly lower monthly fee, there's an option for you too. For £33 a month and no upfront costs you can get a 30GB of data P20 Pro, giving you two great deals to choose from.

These Huawei P20 Pro Black Friday deals

Huawei P20 Pro from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm | £80 cashback

The best Huawei P20 Pro deal this Black Friday, no question about it. This is one of those 100GB data deals that seem to be so popular this Black Friday and we completely understand why...they're great! No upfront costs, £36 monthly payments and £80 cashback means this contract isn't even that expensive either. Total cost over two years is £784 (after cashback)

View Deal

Huawei P20 Pro from Affordable Mobiles| EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

If that first deal doesn't really suit you then maybe this one will be what you want. Just like the Vodafone deal, there are no upfront fees but you pay £3 a month less making it a little bit cheaper. However, you won't be getting that 100GB data package or the cashback. We understand not wanting to miss out on EE though - the UK's fastest network. Total cost over two years is £792

View Deal