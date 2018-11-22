These are the best deals on the Galaxy Note 9 so far this Black Friday

It seems that somebody forgot to tell the Galaxy Note 9 that we're now in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend as there doesn't seem to be many big deals rolling off the shelves as yet. But if you were looking to get a Note 9 this weekend, don't fret - we've still found you the best deals on this flagship device.

There are two superb deals we've found for the Note 9 and they're both with Mobile Phones Direct. The first is an EE contract with 50GB of data for £48 a month and £39 upfront. This is a massive amount of data and you would be hard pressed to get through it all in a month, unless you are really trying to challenge yourself.

The other best deal is an O2 contract with 45GB of data, no upfront costs and £48 a month. This really is a decision between price and data points , so scroll down to compare the two deals and see which one is right for you.

These two Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Mobile Phones Direct | EE | £39 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

From a quick glance this might seem like a pretty expensive contract, but relatively speaking this is a bargain for a device like the Note 9. For just £48 a month and a £39 payment upfront you are getting a huge 50GB of data - good luck getting through that in a month! And it's worth mentioning that EE is the fastest 4G network out there. Total cost over 24 months is £1,191

