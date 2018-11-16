You can now get the Amazon Echo Dot for half price

The third generation version of Amazon's mini smart speaker, the Echo Dot, was only released in October - but that doesn't mean it's exempt from the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In fact, you can buy the hockey puck-like speaker from Amazon ahead of the Black Friday sales for just £24.99, a massive £25 off the original retail price of £49.99.

The Echo Dot is a fantastic gateway device into the world of smart home technology, with the intelligence of Amazon's proprietary voice assistant Alexa making this little speaker far more powerful than it looks.

With an improved fabric design and better call quality than its predecessors, the Echo Dot has all the smarts of its larger siblings like the Echo and Echo Plus, meaning it can do everything from playing your music to controlling your smart devices.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Just about 50% off this powerful little smart speaker makes for a pretty good deal in our books - with the intelligence of Amazon Alexa, far field voice recognition, and the ability to control your smart home, the Echo Dot is mightier than it looks.View Deal

Paying it back

Be warned though - if you're looking for mind-blowing audio quality you won't find it here, and you'd be better off buying one of the larger Alexa powered speakers. For everything else though, the Echo Dot gives other smart speakers a run for their money.

Whether the rest of Amazon's imposing smart speaker line up is also discounted remains to be seen - make sure you can an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page for up to the minute deals news.