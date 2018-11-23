Surface Book 2 gets £370 off top-spec model for Black Friday

Thinking about buying a Surface Book 2? Then this Black Friday deal from John Lewis could tempt you into shelling out for a fully loaded model, as it has a discount of no less than £370 applied.

For that money, you get a 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 powered by an Intel Core i7-8650U quad-core processor (capable of 4.2GHz boosted) and backed with 16GB of system RAM with a 512GB SSD.

Graphics are provided courtesy of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050, a discrete GPU with 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 video memory.

In other words, this is a very nippy portable, as we observed in our review, where we also praised this device’s premium (and fanless) design as well as its sterling battery life.

Generally speaking, the Surface Book 2 isn’t a cheap machine, it has to be said – but John Lewis is actually more keenly pricing this than the manufacturer itself, with the same model only having been knocked down to £2,299 on Microsoft’s online store. But if you want something cheaper, the entry-level Surface Book 2 has also seen a reduction. Check out the deals below…

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch/Core i7/16GB/512GB) £2,499 £2,129 at John Lewis

This deal represents a saving of £370, chopping 15% off the usual price. You get the hybrid in silver, and don’t forget that John Lewis also throws in a two-year guarantee for extra peace of mind.View Deal

Furthermore, don’t forget that there is a Black Friday deal on the new Surface Pro 6, as well.