Sony TVs see 40% off in surprise Amazon sale

While seemed like we'd seen the best TV deals come and go over Black Friday weekend, retailers are still finding a way to surprise us on Cyber Monday.
Amazon is currently running a 40% discount on select Sony televisions, cutting as little as £330 and as much as £560 on a number of mid-range and mid-sized sets (43-55 inches).
Amazon likes to run a lot of deals and promotions, whether for a few hours, a few days, or during its massive Amazon Prime Day sale in July each year. We've heard there'll be a lot more to come in the next few days as well, with a week-long fleet of sales to commemorate Cyber Monday.
The promotion is running for Monday 26 November only, so if you haven't yet seen a Black Friday or Cyber Monday TV deal that took your fancy, have a look at the discounted sets below. If you miss out on the deal, there are still plenty of discounted sets in our Cyber Monday TV deals page.
- Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals: what's on sale
Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals
Sony Bravia KD43XF8096BU 43-Inch Android 4K HDR TV
£899 £469 at Amazon
This Sony Bravia smart TV comes both Alexa and Google Assistant enabled, and with a slim panel design. It looks great for movies, though the 50HZ frame rate means it doesn't quite have the motion handling you'd want for sports. £480 off RRP.
View Deal
Sony Bravia KD49XF8096BU 49-Inch Android 4K HDR TV
£1,099 £549 at Amazon
Same as above, in a roomier 49 inches. The £550 saving isn't shabby, either.
View Deal
Sony Bravia KD55XF8096BU 55-Inch Android 4K HDR TV
£1,199 £639 at Amazon
Same as above, in a roomier 49 inches. The biggest saving in this promotion with £560 off.
View Deal
Sony KD43XF7002 43-Inch 4K HDR Smart
£749 £419 at Amazon
Sony's new line of XF70 sets are an affordable way into 4K. They don't come with the Android TV platform you'll find in the rest of Sony's 4K TVs – there's a more basic Linux platform instead – but you do a get a dedicated Youtube app. £330 off RRP.
View Deal
Sony KD55XF7002 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart TV
£999 £599 at Amazon
Same model as above, but in 55 inches. A slightly larger £400 off RRP too.
View Deal
- Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2018
- Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals: what's on sale