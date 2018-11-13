Save up to £144 on a new iPhone 8 with this Virgin Mobile deal

If you've been thinking about getting an iPhone 8 but you've just not been able to bring yourself to pay up the price tag that comes along with it, then this will be music to your ears. As part of their Black Friday deals, Virgin Mobile is offering two big iPhone 8 deals - and we think they sound fantastic.

For just £24 a month with no upfront costs you can get an iPhone 8 with 1GB of data a month. This is incredibly cheap for the iPhone 8 especially when you consider there are no upfront costs. Take a look at our price comparison at the bottom of this page and you'll discover nobody else matching that kind of rate.

If you were wanting more data then Virgin Mobile has you covered too, and the value on offer here is probably even better. For an extra 10 quid a month you can get 60GB of data with your iPhone 8 contract. You'll still be paying nothing upfront and only £34 a month and you'll have more than enough data to binge watch hours of Netflix, download apps and scroll through endless feeds of Facebook.

These iPhone deals do come with a bit of a disclaimer as you have to sign up to a three-year contract to get them at this price. So if you're not sure about committing for that long it is worth looking around elsewhere - and that's where our best iPhone 8 deals page comes into its own.

Virgin Mobile's iPhone 8 deals in full:

iPhone 8 with 1GB data from Virgin Mobile | FREE upfront | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £24pm

This is a pretty cheap contract overall, you've got no upfront costs to pay and then you only need to pay £24 a month, not a bad deal at all overall. You will have to watch your data usage with this contract though as you'll only have 1GB a month.

iPhone 8 with 60GB data from Virgin Mobile | FREE upfront | 5000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £38 £34pm

If you're a big data user this deal might be more for you. You get a massive 60GB of data to get through a month, that's more than enough for most people's streaming habits and internet usage. You also only have to pay £10 a month more than the other deal so you're not breaking the bank too much.

Virgin Mobile is reducing a number of their iPhone 8 deals in this Black Friday deal so if either of these two contracts don't work for you then they may have another that will be more suited to you. They have discounts on 1GB, 4GB, 10GB, 40GB and 60GB tariffs so there is something for all data needs.

To compare and contrast them, just head straight to the Virgin Mobile website.