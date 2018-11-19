Samsung just slashed its flagship SIM-free phone prices for Black Friday

Samsung makes some of the best phones in the world but we all know some of the devices can be pretty costly. Luckily, Samsung has given us a helping hand by drastically cutting the prices of a number of its flagship SIM-free mobile phones just in time for Black Friday.

These price cuts can be found on a few of Samsung's biggest and best devices including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8 and S8 Plus. The savings stretch as high as 26% - a really nice saving even when everybody else are cutting their prices too.

If the reductions themselves have you tempted, but you need an extra incentive then there two other important factors to remember about buying straight from Samsung. Firstly, it offers a 0% finance system so you don't have to pay all of the money upfront and can instead break it down to 24 interest free monthly payments. Secondly, Samsung lets you trade in your old phone for as much as £400, making the spend a lot more manageable.

You can see the price cuts in full below:

Black Friday SIM-free price cuts from Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | £899 £799 | 11% off

Samsung's biggest device to date - the Note 9 - is an absolute power monster. This device has a huge high resolution screen, powerful processor and battery life that just won't quit out on you. For an extra £200 you can get the 512GB version, 384GB more storage for those who need a lot of memory.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £739 £599 | 18% off

The 2018 flagship is one of Samsung's best phones to date. Although not as big or powerful as the Note 9, it has a lot of the same features and is £200 less so what you lose in features you more than make up in price.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus | £869 £769 | 11% off

If the regular S9 wasn't big enough for you but you're not a fan of the massive Note 9 then this could be the perfect phone for you. Just like an amped up version of the S9 with more power, more features and more screen.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £609 £449 | 26% off

Maybe the prices above were all still a bit much for you? Well, the S8 could be a better choice for you. You can get the S8 for under £500 from Samsung or just £18.41 a month if you get it through 0% finance. The S8 is still a serious competitor in the phone game and isn't far behind the newer Galaxy models.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | £699 £539 | 22% off

Just like with the S9 Plus, this is a slightly improved version of the S8. You get a bigger screen, more powerful phone and more features but also a £90 increase. This is pretty similar to the S9 Plus, just a generation older and not as feature intensive.

Are these the best Samsung SIM-free deals?

Generally speaking, yes. Yet although these are some massive savings on Samsung devices, they are not the cheapest prices on all of the handsets. You can currently get the Note 9 for £695 or the Galaxy S8 for £362, which are extremely low prices on Amazon. But if you want to pay monthly for the device or get cash for your old phone, getting it straight from Samsung might be a better choice.

Pair your device with a cheap SIM only deal:

Of course if you're planning on buying a SIM-free device, you will need a SIM card to go with it. Well luckily for you, we have a list of the best SIM only deals so you can get the best price to go with your new handset. Monthly tariffs start as low as a fiver a month, or you can go all out with Three's 100GB for £20 per month mega deal.