£9.99 per month broadband deal continues through Cyber Monday - only 200+ left

Black Friday has been and gone and we are now onto Cyber Monday. And yet, this incredibly cheap broadband deal is still up for grabs. This deal was originally released as part of Black Friday with a stock of just 500 but now there are only around 200 left, so stock is quickly running out.

So what's up for grabs here - Onestream is offering this affordable broadband for just £9.99 per month with 11Mb internet and line rental for a year. Not to mention the provider is also throwing in a free router with this deal (the "Super Dooper Router"...yes, that really is what it's called!) and despite the price there is no usage caps so you can stream to your heart's content.

If you're looking for superfast broadband then this isn't the fastest broadband plan out there (you'll have to head over to our best fibre Cyber Monday deals) and you won't be getting any TV or extra packages with it but don't worry, we also have a broadband and TV deals guide for that. But this broadband is so insanely cheap, it really is one of those rare Black Friday and Cyber Monday super deals.

The BEST EVER broadband deal - Cyber Monday:

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £9.99 per month

Stop the fight - Onestream has landed a knock out blow in the broadband bout and in the very first round. We have now passed through Black Friday and onto Cyber Monday and yet this deal is still going. With only around 200 of them left up for grabs, it does have a limited stock. It will cost you £9.99 for the first year of the contract, and then £24.99 thereafter if you want to stay with the provider. But the contract ends in 12 months, so you'll have the opportunity to get a cheaper alternative again come next year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Perfect.

How does £9.99 p/m compare to other broadband deals?

The next best cheap broadband deals out there are from the Post Office and TalkTalk at £15.90 and £17 per month respectively, while Plusnet's £50 Reward Card is tempting, too. But, as you can see, none come close to matching Onestream.

If you need more speed than the standard ADSL connection on offer here, then you'll see Vodafone leading the fibre charge with its £20 per month plan with £50 voucher (for your choice of Currys, Tesco, Costa or Ticketmaster) - yet another TechRadar exclusive. And it's hard not to look past BT broadband Cyber Monday deals either, where there's a prepaid Mastercard up to the value of £140 up for grabs.