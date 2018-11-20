£25 per month for 100Mb broadband - Virgin's Black Friday deals are here

Virgin Media is usually ahead of the rest when it comes to superfast fibre broadband, but it can be quite pricey to get your hands on those speeds. Well, the provider has decided to get in to Black Friday spirit this week by offering the cheapest bills we've seen yet for its VIVID 100 internet deal.

This package is now £25 a month (down £2 from normal) and VIVID 100 offers an average download speed of 108Mb and upload speed of 6Mb. With this package you get a Virgin phone line and its Talk Weekends add-on allowing you to, you guessed it, make calls over the weekend.

In terms of upfront costs, you'll be paying a £25 set-up fee, but then it's just your £25 monthly costs from then on. You won't get such ridiculous speeds for such a low monthly price from any other widely available ISP.

Virgin's cheapest Black Friday deal in full:

VIVID 100 from Virgin Media | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £25 set-up | £27 £25 a month

This is a great package if you find that standard broadband is just too slow. Virgin suggests this package for busy households of around 5-9 devices, and is worth a look if you're a 4K streaming addict, too. When the contract's up, the bills go up to £47 a month after a year, so it's worth looking through our best broadband deals at that point to see what your best option is. View Deal

Need for speed? Use TechRadar's broadband speed test to see how you compare

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

What else is Virgin offering for Black Friday?

If you were hoping to get your broadband and TV deal sorted in one shot this Black Friday, then Virgin has some treats for you, too. The price of its Full House Bundle - with 230+ channels including BT Sport, a TV V6 box and 108Mb speeds - is down £144 over the year to £45 per month.

Or you can go all out with its all singing and dancing VIP Bundle - also throwing in Sky Sports and Sky Cinema (both in HD), a second V6 box, ridiculous 362Mb speed, and unlimited Anytime calls - for £75 per month, down from £89.