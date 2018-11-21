PlayStation Plus is down to just $39.99 for Black Friday

You can now pick up a year of PlayStation Plus membership for just $39.99 this Black Friday.

This Black Friday deal is being offered at Amazon, and represents a saving of $20 on the usual 12 month membership price.

PlayStation Plus provides you with access to online multiplayer across all supported games, and also gives you exclusive offers and discounts from the PlayStation Store.

If you become a PlayStation Plus member you will get a selection of free games every month as well - which makes this Black Friday deal all the more appealing.

Don't have a PlayStation? Well, don't fear, as there are plenty of great PS4 Black Friday deals as well.