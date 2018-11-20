Our exclusive voucher code makes this the cheapest Galaxy S9 deal out there

At the weekend, we told you that £69.99 upfront for the UK's best £23 per month Samsung Galaxy S9 deal would be the cheapest you'd see for the brilliant 2018 flagship phone this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. And we genuinely believed it, too.

But we make no apologies for now letting you know that Mobiles.co.uk has managed to knock another fiver off its blockbuster Samsung S9 deal, EXCLUSIVELY for TechRadar readers. Enter the discount code TECHBF5 and the upfront spend will come down to an all new low £64.99, bringing the total two year cost down under £620 for the first time for so much data.

So what do you get for such a paltry sum? The Samsung Galaxy S9 (which, believe it or not, still has an RRP of £739 brand new) in your choice of colours, together with a 4GB data allowance and unlimited calls and texts. And because it's on Vodafone, you also get Global Roaming meaning that you can use those allowances in 152 destinations worldwide without incurring additional charges.

Our EXCLUSIVE Galaxy S9 Black Friday deal in full

Despite how good we think the above S9 deal is, we know it won't suit absolutely everybody. Spotify and Netflix addicts might be keen for a tariff with a little more data for listening and watching when away from the Wi-Fi.

If that sounds like you, then how's this S9 deal? The same phone, but with 9GB of data instead. And because this one's on EE, it means you have the added bonus of being on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. The monthly bills go up to £28 each, but our exclusive code (yes, we know...another one!) brings the upfront price down to £50. So be sure to enter TECH20 at the checkout.

Need more data still, or just want to know your other options? Well how about going for...actually, we could spend all day telling you every Galaxy S9 deal on the market or we could just direct you to our natty price comparison at the bottom of this page where you'll be sure to find your ideal tariff.