Our exclusive OnePlus 6T deal for Black Friday is its best value tariff to date

The OnePlus 6T has barely been out for a week and we are already seeing some standout deals on the flagship device. Mobiles.co.uk and e2save are leading the way, releasing a load of Black Friday deals for the 6T - including an exclusive tariff just for TechRadar readers that we think you're going to love.

We've picked out our favourite four OnePlus 6T deals for you, ranging in costs, data limits and storage amounts so it's worth looking through them all and making a decision on which one works best for you. The monthly prices start from a mere £18 per month, but our favourite is that exclusive - it gets even better thanks to our TECH25 discount code.

You can see a list of the deals down below. All of these deals are on EE so if you want to be on a different network or none of these deals suit you then check out our OnePlus 6T deals page to find your perfect contract.

TechRadar's exclusive OnePlus 6T discount code:

OnePlus 6T at e2save | £115 £90 upfront with TECH25 code | Unlimited calls and texts | 9GB data | £28pm

We love this OnePlus 6T deal, we really do. It's the best on the UK market at the moment, in our view. 9GB is a healthy place to be in terms of data, £28 per month for a phone so new is ace and our TECH25 code to apply at the checkout brings the upfront spend to under £100.

The best of the rest OnePlus 6T deals:

OnePlus 6T at Mobiles.co.uk | £210 upfront wth 10OFF code | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

The brand new Oneplus 6T is an absolutely stand out phone and definitely one to match the higher end models like the Samsung S9. This is the cheapest of all the Mobiles.co.uk deals, coming in at £220 upfront and £18 a month. That upfront may seem high but the monthly cost is so low for a phone this new it's hard to pass up. Watch out for the 1GB data limit though.

OnePlus 6T at e2save | £175 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £22pm

If that 1GB wasn't enough data for you, then e2save can quadruple it up to 4GB offer. This is a much more manageable amount and should be more than ample if you're not blasting through data at alarming speeds. This deal has a slightly higher monthly cost but your upfront won't be quite as bad.

OnePlus 6T 256GB at Mobiles.co.uk | £240 upfront with 10OFF code | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £22pm

If you're more worried about having a lot of storage on the phone they are also offering a 256GB storage option. This is more than enough space for all of your music, downloaded films, full seasons of shows and everything else. Oh, and you get a decent amount of data here too - best of both worlds.

