Oculus Go VR headset gets big Cyber Monday price cut to £169.95

If you don’t want to spend a huge amount to get into virtual reality, then the Oculus Go is Facebook’s standalone headset – meaning you don’t need a beefy PC to go along with it – and with this Cyber Monday discount, the price has been dropped to just £169.

You’ll get this deal over at Currys PC World, where the headset is normally £199, so it represents a saving of £30.

And don’t forget that Currys PC World also provides a two-year guarantee, so you’ve got some extra peace of mind and protection against the hardware going wrong in that period.

In our review of the Oculus Go, we called it the ‘headset that will take virtual reality mainstream’, offering a VR experience which is nearly as good as its more costly Oculus Rift sibling. The main downsides were that we found it sits a little heavy on the face, and some issues with light peeking through at the bottom.

Should Currys PC World run out of stock, you can also get this deal over at John Lewis (which comes with a two-year guarantee as well), or Amazon.