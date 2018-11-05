Nintendo Switch price drop: $30 off is the best early Black Friday deal around

The Nintendo Switch is bound to be one of the most popular video game products in 2018, and furthering that prediction, it's already on sale in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It's $30 off the Nintendo Switch console, and it's the version that comes with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con controllers, costing just $269.99 in your cart through eBay. Normally, the console costs $299.99 at US retailers.

Today's deal is actually offered through reputable retailer Newegg via eBay, and they know it's going to be a popular one. It's currently limited to one per customer, according to the retail page, and tagged with "Limited quantity available."

Likely the best Nintendo Switch price drop

You're unlikely to see a better price for the Nintendo Switch between now and at the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Nintendo console is just too popular to get an even bigger discount. So we surmise that $30 off is a lot for retailers to roll back.

You can take the $30 in savings and put it toward a new Nintendo Switch game, or a second Joy-Con controller. Or maybe that Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, our preferred way of playing longer sessions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Just don't hold your breath (of the wild) for a steeper price cut in 2018.