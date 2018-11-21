Netgear’s top-end Nighthawk X10 router is a Black Friday bargain with this £107 price cut

If you’ve been thinking about buying a high-end router, but have been put off by eye-watering prices, then take a look at this early Black Friday deal, in which Amazon has taken a top-of-the-line Netgear model and reduced it by over £100.

The hardware in question is Netgear’s R9000 Nighthawk X10 Tri-Band AD7200 Smart Wi-Fi router, and it’s currently on sale for £285.

Now you might think that’s still expensive, but bear in mind that it has been reduced substantially from Amazon’s previous asking price of £392 (the recommended retail price is around £400).

This speedy piece of kit bristles with a quad-core ARM processor running at 1.7GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM, and it supports the 802.11ad standard (WiGig) for very fast wireless speeds over short ranges.

You get six Gigabit Ethernet ports (and you can aggregate two of them for faster transfers) and a pair of USB 3.0 connectors, plus for fans of Amazon’s smart assistant, this router is fully Alexa enabled. Dynamic QoS is also on hand to intelligently prioritise intensive activities like gaming or video streaming.

Note that if stock runs out over at Amazon, you can also check out the same deal at eBuyer here.

Via T3