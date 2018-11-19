Naim speaker and iPad keyboard case deals impress as John Lewis joins Black Friday

If you're looking for some top technology this Black Friday, John Lewis has unveiled some decent deals on fitness trackers, audio, TV and iPad accessories.

Joining the Black Friday foray, the brand has some pretty decent deals in the mix, and while it might not sound exciting the deal we like the most at the moment is Logitech's keyboard case for the iPad.

It's a way to transform your tablet on the cheap (it's a dizzying price drop) so we'd suggest checking that one out.

The reason you should think about using John Lewis to snap up some Black Friday deals is the brand will generally price match (many deals we've listed will can be found for the same cost in different store) but there's a two year guarantee that other brands simply don't match.

While John Lewis' Black Friday deals technically aren't called that, the offers on the website are worth checking out during this period, and should keep altering over the coming days (we're already seeing some volatility in the deals here, so if you see something you like, snap it up):

Naim Mu-so Qb: £595 , now £449 at John Lewis

Full of vibrant sound, this is a welcome price drop for this more expensive speaker. It's still a long way from the cheapest out there, but if you try the feel of the spinning dial on top, we're sure you'll be slightly entranced.View Deal

LG OLED55B8SLC 55-inch 4K TV - £1479 now £1299 at John Lewis

This is going to be one of the most popular TVs out there in this Black Friday sale, and it's been price matched here. Nothing special about the price - it can be had for the same cost elsewhere - but it does pack the John Lewis warranty.View Deal