MateBook X Pro gets £100 off in the best Black Friday laptop deal we've seen so far

This is probably the best Black Friday laptop deal yet, and Black Friday hasn't even officially begun! Huawei has knocked an impressive £100 off two of its MateBook Pro X models.

Not only is this a superb saving, the MateBook Pro X is our current pick for the best laptop of 2018.

In our review we praised the Huawei MateBook Pro X for its gorgeously-thin design, brilliant battery life and gorgeous display. It's a seriously impressive laptop that surpasses more expensive laptops from Dell, Microsoft and Apple, and having such a big discount on such a brilliant laptop means this is one of the best Black Friday deals we're likely to see this year.

These deal begins at 00:00 AM Friday November 16, and lasts until midnight November 28. If you've been thinking of buying this brilliant laptop, now is a great time.

This deal is also available at AO.com and Argos.

As we mentioned earlier, these deals last until midnight on November 28. While Black Friday doesn't officially begin until November 23, we'd be surprised to see a better deal for the MateBook X Pro.