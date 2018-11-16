Huge Amazon Black Friday price drop on new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is live now

Ever since we reviewed the all-new 2018 version of the Kindle Paperwhite earlier this month we've been keeping our fingers crossed for a Black Friday deal - but we didn't dare to dream of seeing one this good, or this soon.

The Amazon Black Friday deals have kicked off early though, and the super new ereader has been caught up in the discounting frenzy. This deal will last straight through until Cyber Monday on November 26, but we wouldn't be surprised at all to see it sell out long before then.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

We saw the previous generation of Kindle drop to the same super-low price for Black Friday last year, but this version is brand-new and considerably better, making the sudden deal even hotter. The new Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, can play audiobooks (via Bluetooth headphones), and the display is flush with the bezels meaning hair and dust have nowhere to get trapped. This really is the best-value ereader on the planet, and it's cheaper than ever. This offer will expire November 26.

View Deal

This Paperwhite series of Kindles are the ones we've been recommending for a few years now. It's the cheapest Kindle with a backlight for night reading, and the new flush screen design and waterproofing puts it up there with the immensely more expensive Kindle Oasis. You're getting double the storage of the previous Paperwhite with 8GB, while the screen has almost double the resolution of the entry-level version.

And don't forget, a waterproof Kindle isn't just essential for reading poolside or in the bath, it's a practical necessity; if you've ever had a bottle of water leak in your bag and cause chaos, you'll know what we mean, but that won't a problem with this Kindle Paperwhite - this deal is watertight in every way.

If you'd like to check out the other Kindle ereaders or the Fire tablet range, we've compared them all in our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Kindle sale prices and deals.