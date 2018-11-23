HP Officejet Pro’s 87% Black Friday discount could be the best printer deal we've ever seen

Sometimes Black Friday throws up some ridiculously compelling bargains, and if you’re after a printer, you probably won’t do much better than this HP Officejet Pro which has effectively been knocked down to £20 at eBuyer.

We should immediately add that there are caveats here, though, in that the discount comes via a cashback offer from HP – with an extra tenner knocked off for those who pay by Visa Checkout. Let us explain further…

When you buy the HP Officejet Pro 8720, you’ll pay the full asking price of £149.99 initially. You can then apply for £120 cashback from HP, subject to certain conditions, including the fact that you must make your purchase between now and November 30.

You must then fill in the online claim form here, providing proof of purchase, and note carefully that you must do this within 30 days of the date of purchase. Further note that the offer is only valid within the UK and Northern Ireland, and that customers can only claim for cashback on a maximum of five HP products.

On top of the HP cashback, if you pay by using Visa Checkout – meaning that you’ll need to sign up for an account if you don’t have one – you’ll get £10 credited back to your card after 15 days as detailed by eBuyer here.

With the £120 cashback from HP combined with the £10 you’ll get back by paying via Visa, that makes for a total discount of £130.

As for the printer itself, HP’s Officejet Pro 8720 is a wireless all-in-one inkjet that offers speedy printing, and what’s more it made the cut for our roundup of the best small business printers, where we described it as ‘affordable’ at the £150 mark, let alone for £20. Check out the deal below.