Google Pixelbook gets a massive £300 Black Friday price cut

Google’s Pixelbook is notoriously pricey, so you might have been hoping to pick up a bargain on these premium Chromebooks for Black Friday – and as luck would have it, this is what has happened, with a discount of £300 across the entire range at Currys PC World.
Normally, these expensive Chromebooks start at £999 for the base model, but with a £300 discount, that comes down to a far more palatable £699. For that outlay, you’ll benefit from a nifty laptop built around an Intel Core i5 processor backed with 8GB of system memory.
You also get a great keyboard (and glass trackpad) and a fantastic high-resolution (235 pixels-per-inch) display which does a great job of accurate colour reproduction, as we noted in our review. Indeed, we awarded the Pixelbook full marks even at its normal lofty retail price – so the following deals make Google’s premium laptop far more tempting.
Google Pixelbook (Core i5/8GB/128GB)
£999 £699 at Currys PC World
The base model of Google’s nifty 2-in-1 runs with Intel’s Core i5-7Y57 dual-core processor (up to 3.3GHz boost), 8GB of system RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The £300 reduction represents a saving of 30%.View Deal
Google Pixelbook (Core i5/8GB/256GB)
£1,199 £899 at Currys PC World
The mid-range Pixelbook follows in the footsteps of its cheaper sibling, but doubles the storage to 256GB. You’re paying a fair whack for the extra space, though.View Deal
Google Pixelbook (Core i7/16GB/512GB)
£1,699 £1,399 at Currys PC World
With the top-of-the-line model, you get the RAM and storage doubled up compared to the mid-range version, plus there’s a faster processor in the form of the Core i7-7Y57 (up to 3.6GHz boost).View Deal
