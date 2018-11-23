Trending
Google Pixelbook gets a massive £300 Black Friday price cut

By Black Friday  

Pixel perfection won’t damage your wallet nearly as much today

Google’s Pixelbook is notoriously pricey, so you might have been hoping to pick up a bargain on these premium Chromebooks for Black Friday – and as luck would have it, this is what has happened, with a discount of £300 across the entire range at Currys PC World.

Normally, these expensive Chromebooks start at £999 for the base model, but with a £300 discount, that comes down to a far more palatable £699. For that outlay, you’ll benefit from a nifty laptop built around an Intel Core i5 processor backed with 8GB of system memory.

You also get a great keyboard (and glass trackpad) and a fantastic high-resolution (235 pixels-per-inch) display which does a great job of accurate colour reproduction, as we noted in our review. Indeed, we awarded the Pixelbook full marks even at its normal lofty retail price – so the following deals make Google’s premium laptop far more tempting.

Google Pixelbook (Core i5/8GB/128GB) £999 £699 at Currys PC World
The base model of Google’s nifty 2-in-1 runs with Intel’s Core i5-7Y57 dual-core processor (up to 3.3GHz boost), 8GB of system RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The £300 reduction represents a saving of 30%.View Deal

Google Pixelbook (Core i5/8GB/256GB) £1,199 £899 at Currys PC World
The mid-range Pixelbook follows in the footsteps of its cheaper sibling, but doubles the storage to 256GB. You’re paying a fair whack for the extra space, though.View Deal

Google Pixelbook (Core i7/16GB/512GB) £1,699 £1,399 at Currys PC World
With the top-of-the-line model, you get the RAM and storage doubled up compared to the mid-range version, plus there’s a faster processor in the form of the Core i7-7Y57 (up to 3.6GHz boost).View Deal