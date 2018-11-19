Get £149 worth of games with these Asus ROG gaming laptop deals

Laptop Direct, an online retailer that specialises in – you guessed it – laptops, has not only cut the price of a range of Asus ROG high-end gaming laptops in time for Black Friday, but it's also including over £149 worth of games for free as well!

These deals are some of the best we've seen so far in the run up to Black Friday, as the price cuts on top of those £149 worth of games adds up to some serious savings.

Also, the laptops in Asus' ROG (Republic of Gamers) line are superb gaming machines that feature cutting edge components with brilliant build quality to produce gaming laptops that offer superb performance even when running the most demanding of modern games.

Asus ROG Strix GL703GS Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1070 £2,019.97 £1,499.97 at Laptops Direct

This impressive deal knocks a huge £520 off the price of this powerful VR-ready gaming laptop with a large 17.3-inch 144Hz 1080p display, backlit keyboard and 1TB of storage space. The GTX 1070 graphics card will handle modern games with ease.View Deal

Asus FX504 Core i5 8GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,199.98 £899.97 at Laptops Direct

This deal cuts the price of this mid-range gaming laptop by £300. You get a very good performer, mainly thanks to its GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, and you also get a bag and mouse thrown in as well, plus that £149 worth of free games.View Deal

Asus FX504GM Core i7 8GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,349.98 £999.97 at Laptops Direct

With a £350 price cut, this excellent gaming laptop is now under £1,000, and features an 8th generation Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL703GM Core i7 8GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,479.97 £1,197.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a similar laptop to the one above, but comes with a 17.3-inch screen instead, so if you like more immersive gameplay at the expense of portability, this could be the laptop for you, especially with a £282 price cut.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Core i7 8GB RAM GTX 1070 £2,359.97 £1,797.97 at Laptops Direct

Asus' ROG Zephyrus laptops are some of the best gaming laptops in the world thanks to their gorgeously-thin designs that still pack powerful components. This deal, which is selling fast, knocks £562 off the list price with a 7th generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a GTX 1070 graphics card.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1080 £2,699.98 £1,999.97 at Laptops Direct

If you want an even more powerful version of the above, this ROG Zephyrus GX501 comes with 16GB of RAM and the brilliant GTX 1080 graphics card, both of which will handle even the most demanding games with ease. This deal comes with £700 knocked off the usual price.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G703GI Core i7 32GB RAM GTX 1080 £3,369.97 £2,499.97 at Laptops Direct

This incredibly powerful gaming laptop has had a massive £870 knocked off the price. You get some of the best gaming laptop hardware money can buy, including a 144Hz G-Sync screen, GTX 1080 GPU, 8th gen Core i7 processor and a huge 32GB of RAM. This deal is selling out fast.View Deal

Every one of the deals above comes with those free games which total over £149 in value. CS:Go, Battlefield 1 and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds are some of the titles included in the promotion.

We've picked the very best deals, but there's quite a few more at Laptops Direct's website.