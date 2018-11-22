Get mobile phone deals for as little as £14.99 with Giffgaff's Black Friday price cuts

Yes, that's right, a phone for under £15. These are the kind of savings that you only get with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend and that isn't the only big saving GiffGaff is offering on mobile phone deals over the next few days.

For example, you can get the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and a free pair of Sony wireless earbud headphones for just £299 from Giffgaff now. That's a great price for both a handset and a pair of headphones.

It also has flagship devices including the Samsung S8 and S8 Plus and the Apple iPhone 7 and 6S with price cuts of up to £170 - not to mention a brand new smartphone for a mere £15! If one of these deals takes your fancy you might need a SIM plan to go with it. Well we here at TechRadar have you covered with the best Black Friday SIM only deals, especially a Virgin SIM only with an unbelievable 200GB of data for just £20 a month.

Scroll down to see more details about that Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact with free headphones - the standout of GiffGaff's Black Friday deals - or check out all of its price cuts at the bottom of the page.

Giffgaff's XZ2 Compact freebie deal for Black Friday

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 64GB| FREE Sony WF-1000x headphones | £469 £299

This seems to be the standout deal of Giffgaff's Black Friday reductions. Not only are you getting a saving of around £170 on the Xperia XZ2 but you are also getting a free pair of Sony headphones worth around £120 for free - a very nice bundle for this Black Friday, when you consider how much we like those Sony WF-1000X earbuds.

Other Giffgaff Black Friday mobile phone deals:

If the Xperia XZ2 Compact deal wasn't for you then maybe one of Giffgaff's many other price cuts may be more up your street.

- Alcatel U3 3G - £29 £14.99

- iPhone 6S - £349 £259

- iPhone 7 - £449 £399

- Samsung Galaxy S8 - £649 £549

- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus - £659

- Xperia XA2 Ultra - £349 £199

- Nokia 8810 £59 £49

What is Giffgaff?

Giffgaff is a mobile network that prides themselves on flexibility. Most of its SIM deals are rolling, allowing you to change when you want. It offers handsets and SIM only deals (they call them "Goody Bags") separately so you can get the best of both worlds and find deals on both that work for you.